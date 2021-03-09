Trevor Peacock Dies: ‘Vicar Of Dibley’ Actor Was 89

Trevor Peacock, who starred in Richard Curtis’ iconic UK comedy The Vicar Of Dibley, has died at the age of 89.

Per the BBC, his family said in a statement: “Trevor Peacock, actor, writer and song-writer, died aged 89 on the morning of March 8th from a dementia-related illness.”

Peacock played the stammering Jim Trott in the BBC comedy, which first premiered in 1994 with Dawn French in the title role. He did not appear in Dibley’s Christmas specials last year. French was among those who paid tribute to the actor:

💔 Night Trev. I love you. pic.twitter.com/17sXcpVDhI — Dawn French 💙 (@Dawn_French) March 9, 2021

Peacock’s first TV roles came in the 1960s and he was an acomplished Shaskesperean actor, appearing in BBC televised versions of Twelfth Night and Henry V. He also appeared in Vince Vaughn comedy Fred Clause and BBC dramas, including Jonathan Creek and Waking The Dead.