Trevor Noah Producing ‘The President’s Analyst’ Remake For Paramount

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has teamed with Paramount to produce and possibly star in a remake of Theodore J. Flicker’s 1967 political satire film, The President’s Analyst. Pat Cunnane, President Barack Obama’s Senior Writer and Deputy Director of Messaging at the White House, penned the screenplay.

Plot details are being kept under wraps and the film is described as re-examining the satire through the lens of the contemporary political landscape. The original had James Coburn starring at Dr. Sidney Schaefer, a psychiatrist who is tasked to be the top-secret personal psychoanalyst to an overworked and stressed-out president.

Noah and Haroon Saleem producing pic on behalf of Day Zero Productions with Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt, and Sanaz Yamin producing for Mainstay Entertainment.