Trevor Noah Says Joe Biden Called Texans The N-Word: Neanderthals

It’s hard to keep track of the scandalous things Joe Biden has done, said Trevor Noah, exaggerating slightly. Now, Mr. Unity is pulling out yet another gaffe – called those who refuse to wear masks in Texas “Neanderthals,” citing their Neanderthal thinking.

He’s also asking the Texas Republicans behind the maskless movement to acknowledge evolution, Noah said.

But what’s even worse, Noah said, is that Biden is wearing a mask himself, despite being vaccinated. “What kind of sick person goes out of his way to set an example?” Noah raged, pointing to the example of Donald Trump, who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the maskless before contracting Covid-19.

There may be yet another reason for Biden masking up, Noah said. “He’s hiding something — could it be a Hitler mustache?”