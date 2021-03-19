Trevor Noah & Jason Sudeikis As “Ted Lasso” To Compete In ‘FIFA’ Gaming Show For EA Sports

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah will go head-to-head against Ted Lasso with himself for EA Sport’s FIFA Face-Off. The two-part live competition game show will feature Jason Sudeikis in his popular Apple+ role and co-star Bernard Hunt appearing as his Ted Lasso character, Coach Beard, to play the popular soccer video game.

FIFA Face-Off airs live March 19 and 26 at 12:30 p.m. on the EA Sports FIFA Twitch and EA Sports YouTube. The Golden Globe winner and late-night host are among the guests set to play. Also joining the e-sports special are singers Becky G and Nicky Jam, gaming stars Jaime Alvarez, Fnatic Tekkz, NIP Ollelito, NFG_Lisa and DUX Gravesen. They will team with four community winners for a chance to win a grand prize of $25,000 on behalf of lucky EA FIFA fans. Influencer “Castro 1021” will host the competitive gaming entertainment event.

The first match on March 19 will see Nicky Jam, Fnatic Tekks and community winner “EashVeraam17” go against Becky G, NIP Ollelito and community winner “JDenman.” Next week’s games will see Trevor Noah, NFG_Lisa and community winner FUTHeda face off with Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, DUX Gravesen and community winner Cory_B.

“Having previously no experience coaching soccer, or football if you will, I think Ted Lasso is the perfect candidate for dominating in an EA SPORTS FIFA esports competition,” said Jason Sudeikis. “That said, Ted’s passion for competing and having Coach Beard at his side in support may just be enough for him to achieve esports glory in the world’s most popular sports video game. Never underestimate Coach Ted Lasso.”

Game enthusiasts can catch FIFA Face-Off on Twitch and YouTube.