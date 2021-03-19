Trevor Noah And The Daily Show Cover The Brackets Of BS – Pandemic Edition

March Madness is upon us, and brackets are uppermost in many sports fans minds. But it’s also the anniversary of the world shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic, which means that many were confined to home for long stretches.

The focus on the trivial annoyances that come with that forced confinement were examined tonight by The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Costa, who offer 64 brackets that leave room to detail every petty grievance that surfaced during the past 12 months of staying at home.

Divided into the categories “At Home,” “Safety,” “Social” and “News & Entertainment,” Wood Jr. and Costa covered a few of the things that left us “more worn out than Obama after his second term,” as Wood Jr. put it.

From Zoom parties to quarantinis to Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party, we’re all sick and tired of it all, as they pointed out.

Want to weigh in with your opinion? Go to dailyshowbracket.com and fill out the form to see which of your problems is shared by others. Deadline for the first round of complaints is 11 PM ET on Sunday, March 21.

Watch the video for details.