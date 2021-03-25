Tracy Oliver Lands Eight-Figure Overall Deal With Apple

Tracy Oliver, the co-writer of Girls Trip and creator of The First Wives Club, has signed an overall deal with Apple.

The streamer has landed the multi-year deal in a competitive situation that Deadline hears is in the significant eight-figure range.

The deal includes television series and feature films and Oliver will develop and produce diverse and meaningful projects via her Tracy Yvonne Productions shingle.

Oliver, who previously had a first-look film and TV deal at Topic Studios, has had a busy couple of years. She created and is writing and exec producing Harlem, a single-camera comedy for Amazon that is produced with Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and Universal TV.

She is also developing the series Savannah at Amazon with Topic Studios, Patrick Moran’s PKM Productions and Joey Falco, based on Sarah Pinborough’s book Dead to Her.

Last month, Sony Pictures closed a deal to acquire rights to her reunion comedy Homecoming, which she is writing with Kevin A. Garnett & Dewayne Perkins.

Previously, she teamed with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to write Barbershop: The Next Cut as well as the blockbuster comedy Girls Trip. The movie made Oliver the first Black woman to write a film that grossed over $100 million. She teamed up with Barris once again for Little. She also wrote The Sun Is Also a Star, based on Nicola Yoon’s novel and created and wrote the BET television series First Wives Club, which has been renewed for a second season. She also directed an episode of the show, making her directorial debut. She also wrote, produced and starred in Issa Rae’s The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl which would later be the inspiration for Insecure. Her previous writing credits also include ABC’s The Neighbors and Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse.

Tracy Yvonne Productions’ mission is to advocate for authentic, impactful, and inspirational storytelling across mediums and genres, by centering diverse stories, amplifying unique voices, and improving inclusiveness within the industry.

She is the latest high-profile creator to ink an overall or first-look deal with the streamer, following agreements with Oprah Winfrey, Malala Yousafzai, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sharon Horgan.