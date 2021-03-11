Former Disney Executive Tom Toumazis To Chair Animation Studio Snipple Group

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Toumazis, a former Disney and Endemol Shine executive, is to become the non-executive chair of Snipple Group, the Philippines-based animation studio that has worked on series including Where’s Waldo? and Dora And Friends: Into the City!.

Toumazis’ appointment follows Deadline revealing in January that Snipple is launching an originals unit in the UK with £6M ($8.3M) of backing from investment firm BGF. It already has a number of shows ready to take to market, including children’s titles Peeled Prawn & Shaved Sheep and comedy-action road trip series Trippin’.

Toumazis worked as the EVP and managing director for EMEA and Canada of Disney ABC ESPN Television between 2001 and 2009, before going on to become the chief commercial officer of Endemol for more than two years. Other roles have taken him to Yahoo and LadBible. Toumazis is now a founder investor and chair of four start-ups from a variety of industries including TV data analytics, online art, mobile games, and exhibitions.

Snipple Group CEO Kaine Patel said: “Tom has incredible experience and commercial acumen. He is the perfect person to help take us to the next level.” Toumazis added: “I was immediately inspired by the quality of Snipple’s animation and impressed by Kaine and the global business he and the entire team have built.”