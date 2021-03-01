‘Tom & Jerry’ Director Tim Story To Helm ABC Drama Pilot ‘Queens’

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Story, fresh from directing the number one theatrical film of the weekend, Tom & Jerry, is to helm the pilot for ABC hip hop drama Queens.

Story is best known for directing hit feature films including 2005’s Fantastic Four and its sequel, Barbershop, Ride Along and its sequel and Shaft but he has worked in TV before, shooting the pilot for Fox’s Standoff, Freeform’s Nicki Minhaj project and Showtime’s White Famous.

Queens, written by Zahir McGhee, follows four women, estranged and out-of-touch, in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

The pilot stars rapper Eve and Power alum Naturi Naughton. Eve plays Professor Sex, while Naughton stars as Da Thrill.

It’s quite fertile ground for Story, who, while in high school performed with Ice T’s group Rhyme Syndicate, and has previously directed a slew of hip hop and R&B music videos.

Story, who is the first Black director to have grossed over $1B at the box office, will also serve as an exec producer on the pilot, which is also being exec produced by McGhee and Sabrina Wind, who exec produced the Disney+ series Muppets Now, via her Windpower Entertainment.

Queens is one of a number of drama pilot orders handed out by ABC recently including Epic, from the team behind Once Upon A Time, Kevin Costner’s National Parks and Sam Esmail’s procedural Acts of Crime.

Tom & Jerry, which was released over the weekend in theaters and on HBO Max scored the second-best opening during the pandemic since theaters reopened in August with $14.1M domestic.

Story is currently developing a number of projects via his production company The Story Company including a TV adaptation of Finding Forrester at NBC and feature films including The Blackening at MRC, Praise This at Universal and Two Faced at Bron Studios.