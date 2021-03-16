Tom Hiddleston Joins Claire Danes In ‘The Essex Serpent’ Apple Series – First Look Photo

Tom Hiddleston has been tapped as the male lead opposite Claire Danes in the Apple TV+ drama series The Essex Serpent, adapted from Sarah Perry’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Anna Symon and will be directed by Clio Barnard, The Essex Serpent follows newly widowed Cora (Danes) who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

Hiddleston will star as Will Ransome, the trusted leader of a small rural community. See above a first-look image of Hiddleston on the show, which started production yesterday, March 15.

Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman executive produce alongside Barnard and Symon. Andrea Cornwell will serve as producer. The series is produced by See-Saw Films.

Hiddleston won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Emmy for The Night Manager. He next reprises his MCU role as Loki in the upcoming Loki Marvel TV series for Disney+. He is repped by Hamilton Hodell in the UK and WME.