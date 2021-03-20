Tokyo Olympics Will Bar International Travelers In Move Costing Billions

In a crushing economic blow to Japan, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will not have attendance from international travelers. Tokyo organizers made the decision along with the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee and the national and local governments in Japan.

Officials said today they would meet in April to discuss how many spectators already in Japan would be allowed into Olympic venues. The rollout of vaccines in Japan has been slow, and the July 23 opening of the games doesn’t provide enough time to get everyone vaccinated.

The foreign travelers bar means the organizers will have to provide refunds of an estimated 600,000 tickets to the Olympics and 30,000 tickets to the Paralympic games, which start in August.

Tokyo organizers previously said that 7.8 million tickets would be made available. Reports indicate anywhere from 10 percent to 20 percent of Olympics tickets are purchased by international spectators. Beyond that, the influx of tourists boosts hotel room occupancy, restaurants, transportation and other services in the country.

Tokyo organizers previously said that 7.8 million tickets would be made available. Reports indicate anywhere from 10 percent to 20 percent of Olympics tickets are purchased by international spectators. Beyond that, the influx of tourists boosts hotel room occupancy, restaurants, transportation and other services in the country. In December, officials said the Olympics would cost the country $15.4 billion to stage. The Tokyo Games were originally scheduled for 2020, but were delayed by the worldwide pandemic. Even now, polls in Japan indicate the majority believe the games should not be staged this summer.