‘To All The Boys’ Spinoff Series Starring Anna Cathcart Eyed By Netflix From Jenny Han, Awesomeness & ACE Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: The 2018 To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spawned a successful movie trilogy for Netflix that helped revitalize the romantic comedy genre. Now the screen franchise from Awesomeness and ACE Entertainment is eying a future behind the final movie To All the Boys: Always and Forever with a TV series spinoff, I have learned.

I hear the untitled half-hour romantic comedy series project, now in early development, would follow Kitty, the youngest of the Covey sisters, on her quest to find true love. The movies’ breakout Anna Cathcart is on board to reprise her role as Kitty Song Covey. Netflix declined comment.

Jenny Han, author of the To All the Boys books that were adapted into the Netflix movie trilogy, is the creator, writer, and executive producer of the potential series. Siobhan Vivian and Han are co-writing the pilot script, based on the character from Han’s popular novels To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (published in 2014), P.S. I Still Love You (2015) and Always and Forever, Lara Jean (2017).

Awesomeness and Matt Kaplan’s ACE, which developed Han’s To All the Boys book series into the hugely successful streaming trilogy for Netflix, are also behind the TV series offshoot. Netflix has been mulling the idea of building integrated film-TV universes with feature films and TV series as part of the same franchise.

Cathcart played scene stealer Kitty in the To All the Boys movies, a character that played a key role in the plot. In the first film, she found the letters her older sister Lara, a shy high school junior, had written to boys she had had crushes on and secretly mailed them, triggering all the followup events.

Awesomeness is also behind Hulu’s acclaimed series Pen15. In 2017, ACE Entertainment launched a television division focused on YA content.