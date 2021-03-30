‘Tina’ Turns Out 1.1M Viewers In Linear And Streaming, The Best Showing Yet By A Documentary On HBO Max

Tina reached a total audience of 1.1 million viewers across linear and streaming, WarnerMedia said, in the best showing yet by a documentary on HBO Max.

The Tina Turner portrait, which features a new interview with the singer at her home in Switzerland, is the top-rated HBO documentary since Leaving Neverland in 2019.

Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, who won a Best Documentary Oscar for Undefeated in 2012, co-directed Tina. Also behind the film is Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn. Diane Becker is also a producer. Lightbox is also involved in the forthcoming documentary Diana.

Tina looks back at Turner’s life and career, using a dazzling collection of archival footage spanning more than six decades. The epic tale stretches from her teen-aged days rising to stardom alongside Ike Turner through the grueling years when he abused and manipulated her, to her ultimate breakout success as a solo artist in the 1980s.

WarnerMedia did not break out any specific stats for HBO Max. The streaming service, which launched in May 2020, can be activated at no extra cost to HBO subscribers and posted more than 17 million activations as of the end of 2020. HBO and HBO Max together reported 41.5 million subscribers.

Several other notable documentaries, both from the HBO Documentaries stable and the Max Originals slate, have gotten attention on HBO Max. One of the service’s launch titles was On the Record, an investigative look at exiled music mogul Russell Simmons that started out on Apple TV+ before being cut loose. Class Action Park, a throwback look at a New Jersey water park, premiered last August and was proclaimed by HBO Max as its most-viewed movie during its first week.

Allen v. Farrow, a four-part series centering on accusations against Woody Allen, premiered with more than 1 million viewers in February but declined in subsequent weeks.