Timur Bekmambetov To Adapt Julian Terry Short ‘Don’t Peek’ Into Feature Film – SXSW

EXCLUSIVE: Timur Bekmambetov, best known for the hyperviolent Angelina Jolie-led thriller Wanted and the bonkers first-person live-action shooter Hardcore Henry, is set to transform the scares of Julian Terry’s horror short Don’t Peek into a full-length feature.

Don’t Peek made its world premiere March 15 on the first day of SXSW Online. The short follows a young woman discovering a frightening video game character intent on crossing into the real world. Produced last year during quarantine, Terry uploaded the short to YouTube before it was accepted into SXSW.

Majd Nassif will be producing under Bekmambetov’s production banner Bazelevs. Creative executive Pavel Bozhkov will oversee the project.

Don’t Peek is a follow-up short to They Hear It, which was picked up by Legendary, and Whisper, by Amblin. Bekmambetov and Nassif also produced the Screenlife pic iBible which also debuted SXSW. The smartphone iteration of Romeo and Juliet titled R#J, which was produced by Bekmambetov, is also screening at SXSW this year.

Terry is repped by CAA and Good Fear.