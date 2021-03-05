Timothy Spall Joins Lesley Manville In PBS/BritBox Crime Series ‘Magpie Murders’

Mr Turner and Summer Of Rockets actor Timothy Spall has joined Lesley Manville to headline PBS/BritBox crime series Magpie Murders, which goes into production next week in Suffolk and Ireland.

The five-time BAFTA nominee will star as the clever and complex detective Atticus Pünd in the six-part series about editor Susan Ryeland (Manville), who is given an unfinished manuscript of author Alan Conway’s latest novel but has little idea it will change her life.

Magpie Murders is based on Anthony Horowitz’s bestselling novel of the same name, with the author adapting his own work for the screen. The Full Monty helmer Peter Cattaneo has been set as the director.

Magpie Murders is an Eleventh Hour Films production for Masterpiece and BritBox UK, with Sony Pictures Television distributing worldwide. It will premiere next year.