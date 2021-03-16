Former WarnerMedia/Time Warner PR Exec Keith Cocozza Launches New Consulting Firm

Keith Cocozza, former executive VP for corporate marketing and communications at WarnerMedia, today launched Inwood Consulting, a communications strategy, public relations, publicity and crisis communications advisory firm based in the New York metro area.

The firm offers consultative services for c-suite executives, marketing professionals, policy makers and community-based organizations.

During his two decades at WarnerMedia (formerly Time Warner), Cocozza worked on media relations, financial communications and corporate social responsibility across divisions. His tenure encompassed major structural shifts from the AOL-Time Warner deal through the acquisition by AT&T to the rebranding and restructuring of the company into WarnerMedia. He left last August as management turned over under new CEO Jason Kilar in an exodus that included Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly.

Prior to joining Time Warner, he was director of media relations for Cablevision. He previously served in the New York City Mayor’s Office as a legislative affairs director and worked for New York State Governor Mario Cuomo as a Director of Public Information.

Also Tuesday, Cocozza was named a senior advisor to Chartwell Strategy Group, a consultancy specializing in government relations, political risk management and strategic communications.