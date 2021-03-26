Tim Meadows Signs With CESD Talent Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Schooled alum Tim Meadows has signed with CESD Talent Agency for representation.

Meadows most recently starred as Principal John Glascott on both seasons of ABC’s The Goldbergs’ spinoff Schooled, the same recurring character he has played on The Goldbergs since the series’ launch in 2013.

On the big screen he was most recently seen in a supporting role in Netflix’s Hubie Halloween. He also co-stars in No Activity, which premieres its fourth season on Paramount+ next month.

A Second City alum, Meadows rose to fame during the 1990s, spending ten seasons as a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He has starred in The Ladies Man and Mean Girls for Paramount Pictures, among other films.

Meadows continues to be managed by Geoff Cheddy at Brillstein Entertainment Partners.