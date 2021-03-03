Tim Allen On His Trump Silence: “Didn’t Join In The Lynching Crowd”

Last Man Standing star Tim Allen has described his silence about former President Donald Trump as not joining “the lynching crowd.”

In a long interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, the conservative Allen explained why he stays away from discussing politics. “I literally don’t preach anything,” Allen told Maron. “What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture.’ I’m not telling anybody else how to live.”

Allen continued, “I don’t like that, ‘we should do this’ or, ‘we should do that.’” Regarding Trump, Allen said, “Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that. So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd.”

The Home Improvement star also shared his anti-tax stance: “Once I started making money I had this silent partner that just took almost half of my money and never gave me anything for it and that was the taxes.”

He added, “I work pretty hard for this stuff and I accomplished a lot and I was handicapped by my own errors…but I had this silent partner. I never liked taxes.” He said the silent partner was “the government.”

Allen also spoke to Maron about the 1978 drug arrest that put him behind bars for more than two years. “After my old man died,” he said, “I really just played games with people and told adults what they wanted to hear and then stole their booze.” He was arrested with a pound of cocaine at a Michigan airport when he was 23 – the same number of years he’s now been sober.

“I learned literally how to live day by day,” Allen said of his prison stint. “And I learned how to shut up. You definitely want to learn how to shut up.”