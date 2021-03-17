Tiger Woods Released From Hospital, Back At Home, Says He’s “Getting Stronger Every Day”

Golf legend Tiger Woods said Tuesday he has been released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is recuperating at home from severe leg injuries suffered in a rollover crash in Palos Verdes.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods wrote in a message on his Twitter page. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

The golfer suffered “comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula” in the car accident, according to an official statement after the crash in late February.

A comminuted bone is broken into more than two pieces. An open fracture, also called a compound fracture, is a fracture in which there is an open wound or break in the skin near the site of the broken bone.

The statement said the golf legend “underwent a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva later told media that criminal charges are not expected in the car crash.

“We don’t contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash,” stated Villanueva, saying it was “purely an accident,” adding that “accidents are not a crime.”

Woods has struggled with injuries in recent years that have precipitated multiple back and knee surgeries.

City News Service contributed to this report.