Tiffany Haddish To Produce & Star In ‘Mystery Girl’ Adaptation For Dark Horse Entertainment & Netflix; McG Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Haddish is set to star in Mystery Girl, the Netflix feature adaptation based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name that was created by Paul Tobin and Alberto Alburquerque. Haddish, under her She Ready Productions label, will produce the film, which is being directed by McG (The Babysitter).

Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will produce the pic for Dark Horse Entertainment, which currently has a first-look deal with the streamer and has previously collaborated on the action-comedy series Umbrella Academy and Jonas Åkerlund’s feature Polar.

In Mystery Girl, Haddish will star as Trine who, living off the grid in Los Angeles as a street psychic, has no memory of who she is or where she came from but is guided by an omniscient VOICE in her head that knows everyone’s business and everyone’s darkest secrets. When a down on his luck LAPD officer, Cooper, seeks out Trine in hopes that she’ll help him crack a case, the two are framed for murder and must work together to clear their names and solve the ultimate mystery: the one behind Mystery Girl herself.

McG and Mary Viola are also producing on behalf of Wonderland Sound and Vision. Melanie Clark of She Ready Productions will serve as executive producer.

Emmy-winner Haddish is currently in production on the CBS’ Kids Say the Darndest Things and recently wrapped on Apple TV’s The Afterparty. She can next be seen in Netflix’s Bad Trip as well as The Card Counter, opposite Oscar Issac and Willem Dafoe, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with Nicholas Cage, On the Count of Three, alongside Jerrod Carmichael, and Here Today, directed by Billy Crystal.

Haddish is repped by UTA, Brillstein Partners, and Ziffren Brittenham.