‘Thor: Love And Thunder’: Russell Crowe Lands Role In Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Crowe has joined the cast of Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, joining Chris Hemsworth, who is reprising his role as the God of Thunder; Natalie Portman; and Christian Bale, who will be playing the villain. Crowe’s role is being kept under wraps and the hope was to surprise fans with this fun cameo when the film was released, but following recent photos of Crowe hanging out with the cast all over Australia, Deadline has confirmed he is in the movie.

Insiders say Crowe is one of many surprises to come out of the film, with Matt Damon also confirmed to reprise his cameo from Thor: Ragnarok.

Taika Waititi is back as director of the of the movie with plot details being kept under wraps. The film is set to bow on May 6, 2022.

Crowe was recently tapped to star opposite Zac Efron in Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which was just acquired. On top of that he was most recently seen in the Solstice Studios thriller Unhinged. He is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ George Freeman and Goodman Genow.