‘This Is The End’ Director Seth Rogen Confirms Emma Watson Blow-Up On Set

The film This Is The End apparently was not the omega for the friendship of Emma Watson and Seth Rogen.

In an interview for British GQ’s May issue, Rogen confirmed a long-rumored incident involving Emma Watson. It seems that a bit involving a cannibal and a gimp was not something she wished to be attached to, so she walked off the set after refusing to be a part of the scene.

The movie was about six Los Angeles celebrities who get stuck in James Franco’s house after the apocalypse and featured Danny McBride as the cannibal and Channing Tatum as the leashed gimp in a leather mask. The film marked the directorial debut for Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who cowrote the Superbad and Pineapple Express. The Watson incident is true, Rogen said, but there’s no hard feelings.

“I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was,” he said.

“But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

Oh, and Watson had a point, he added, and the scene was changed thanks to her objections.