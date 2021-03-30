‘This Is The End’ Director Seth Rogen Clarifies Comments On Emma Watson, Calling Out False Narrative That Actress Was “Uncool Or Unprofessional” On Set

“A recent interview I gave…misrepresents what actually happened,” he wrote. “Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s sh*tty that the perception is that she did.”

Directed by Rogen and his longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg, the 2013 comedy—in which Watson appeared as herself—was about six Los Angeles celebrities who get stuck in James Franco’s house after the apocalypse.

In his interview with British GQ, Rogen confirmed that a long-rumored incident involving Watson did take place. What he emphasized on Wednesday, though, was that key aspects of the rumor were not true.

The narrative established is that Watson walked off set, after refusing to be involved in a bit involving a cannibal (played by Danny McBride) and a leashed gimp in a leather mask (played by Channing Tatum). However, “the scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullsh*t,” Rogen clarified. “I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn’t, she was put in an uncomfortable position.”

In this evening’s note, Rogen noted that he spoke with Watson on set, on the night of the incident, and the pair agreed on her stepping out of the scene. “It was overall a sh*tty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did,” he said. “I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.”

In British GQ’s story, Rogen wasn’t quoted about what happened on set. Instead, the focus was on how he feels about the incident, in retrospect. “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was,” he said. “But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

Additionally, Rogen had spoken to the fact that the scene ended up working better, after taking Watson’s objections into consideration.