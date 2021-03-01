‘The Young And The Restless’: Richard Burgi To Recur On CBS Daytime Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Housewives and General Hospital alum Richard Burgi is joining CBS’ daytime drama The Young and the Restless in a recurring role.

Burgi will play Ashland Locke, an uber successful tycoon with a reputation for being a shrewd businessman. His character arrives in Genoa City to oversee a bidding war with the Y&R’s high powered Newman and Abbott families and will also expose some secrets during his visit. He’ll be introduced in the episode on Thursday, March 11.

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, The Young and the Restless, the No. 1 daytime drama for 31 consecutive years, revolves around the loves, enmities, hopes and fears of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town of Genoa City.

The series is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Anthony Morina is executive producer. Josh Griffith is co-executive producer and head writer. John Fisher and Lisa DeCazotte are supervising producers. Matthew J. Olsen and Jonathan Fishman serve as producers.

Burgi is known for his recurring role as Karl Mayer on ABC’s Desperate Housewives. He also portrayed Paul Hornsby on General Hospital from 2014-2016. His other recent television credits include The Oath and Grand Hotel. Burgi is repped by Innovative Artists and Leslie Allan-Rice Management.