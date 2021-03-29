‘The Young And The Restless’: Reylynn Caster Joins CBS Daytime Drama In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll soon be seeing a new face on The Young and the Restless. Reylynn Caster (The Big Big Show) is joining the CBS daytime drama in a recasting.

Caster will play Faith Newman, daughter of legacy characters Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). She makes her Y&R debut on Monday, April 12.

Caster takes over for Alyvia Alyn Lind, who has played the role of Faith Newman since 2013. Lind is departing the series for a series regular role on Syfy’s Chucky.

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, The Young and the Restless, the No. 1 daytime drama for 32 consecutive years, revolves around the loves, enmities, hopes and fears of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town of Genoa City. Y&R celebrated its 48th Anniversary on Friday, March 26.

The series is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Anthony Morina is executive producer. Josh Griffith is co-executive producer and head writer. John Fisher is supervising producer. Matthew J. Olsen, Jonathan Fishman and Vivian Gundaker serve as producers.

Caster had a lead role in the 2019 feature Adventures of Dally & Spanky. Her television credits include series regular roles on Netflix’s The Big Big Show and CBS’ Me, Myself and I as well as a recurring role on ABC’s American Housewife. Caster is repped by Innovative Artists and Brave Artists Management.