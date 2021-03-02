‘The Woman In The House’: Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Christina Anthony Among Six Cast In Netflix Series

Mary Holland (Happiest Season), Shelley Hennig (Dollface), Christina Anthony (Mixed-ish), Samsara Yett (The Flight Attendant), Cameron Britton (Mindhunter) and Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Filthy Rich) have been cast opposite Kristen Bell and Tom Riley in Netflix’s eight-episode limited series The Woman in the House, from Gloria Sanchez Productions (Dead To Me, Hustlers).

Created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, who also serve as co-showrunners, The Woman In The House centers around heartbroken Anna (Bell), for whom every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

Holland plays Sloane, a local art gallery owner and Anna’s loyal best friend. Dry-witted and not one to mince words, she steadfastly encourages Anna to put her life back together.

Hennig portrays Lisa, who is sweet and sexy, but is there more than meets the eye beneath her seemingly shallow surface? Anna certainly thinks so.

Anthony is Detective Lane, smart and no-nonsense. At first dismissive of Anna, she gradually becomes determined to get to the bottom of it all.

Yett plays Emma, Neil’s (Riley) adorable 9-year-old daughter. Anna is instantly drawn to this sweet little girl who reminds her of her own daughter.

Britton portrays Buell, Anna’s sweet, simple-minded handyman. Always accommodating , always polite and always around.

Aguilar plays Rex, who may not be the brightest bulb in the chandelier, but he’s definitely the hottest and hard for women to resist.

Bell executive produces, along with Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Marti Noxon serves as a creative consultant on the series.

