‘The Wives’ Series Adaptation In Works At Amazon From Kayla Alpert & Patrick Moran

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has put in development The Wives, a series adaptation of Tarryn Fisher’s bestselling novel, from writer-producer Kayla Alpert (Netflix’s Wednesday) and producer Patrick Moran.

Written and executive produced by Alpert, The Wives is described as a gripping, saucy, female-driven thriller featuring “Thursday,” a woman who is passionately in love with her husband Seth — even though he has two other wives. Seth reserves Thursdays for her and splits the rest of the week between the other two women and work. She’s never met the other wives. She doesn’t know anything about them. But when curiosity gets the best of her, and she strikes up a relationship with Seth’s youngest wife, she’ll be forced to ask herself: Who exactly is her husband, and how far will she go to find out the truth?

Moran executive produces via his overall deal with Amazon Studios.

The Wives, published by Graydon House in December 2019, became an instant New York Times bestseller and ranked as one of Amazon’s “Best Books of January 2020.”

Coincidentally, TV veteran Alpert is currently tackling two projects centered on female characters named Thursday (The Wives) and Wednesday (Wednesday).

She is an executive producer on Tim Burton’s upcoming live-action Addams Family series Wednesday, written/executive produced by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and directed/executive produced by Burton. Previously, Alpert wrote and executive produced the 2018 ABC pilot False Profits. Alpert, whose series credits also include Code Black, Up All Night and Ally McBeal, is repped by Verve, Dawn Saltzman at Mosaic and JR McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Apramson.

Through his overall deal at Amazon Studios, Moran executive produces with the Russo Brothers and Midnight Radio the upcoming global franchise Citadel. His PKM Productions’ development slate includes an adaptation of Margarita Montimore’s Oona Out of Order with Spyglass Entertainment and Writ Large and Alice Bell attached to write and executive produce; an adaptation of Sarah Pinborough’s Savannah with Topic Studios and Tracy Oliver & Joey Falco attached to adapt and executive produce; an adaptation of Grady Hendrix’s The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires with Gretchen Berg & Aaron Harberts attached to write and EP, an adaptation of comiXology’s comic series Youth by Curt Pires, an adaptation of Jonathan Park-Ramage’s upcoming novel Yes, Daddy with Stephen Dunn attached to write and direct, and an adaptation of Bill Konigsberg’s The Bridge with David Mandell attached to write.

UTA brokered the deal for Fisher on behalf of Jane Dystel at Dystel, Goderich and Bourret.