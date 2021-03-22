‘The Witcher’ Adds Seven To Season 2 Cast

Liberty Global extends pact with Netflix in Europe where The Witcher is popular

Netflix has unveiled the addition of seven new cast members for season 2 of The Witcher.

Joining the second season are Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher and Chris Fulton as Rience.

They join previously announced new Season 2 cast additions Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Returning for season two are Henry Cavill, who leads the cast of The Witcher saga, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia. Anya Chalotra returns as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as fan-favourite Jaskier.

Other returning cast include MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierrseson as Istredd, Wilson Mbomio as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

Production on Season 2 started a couple of weeks before the pandemic shut it down last March. It resumed in August.