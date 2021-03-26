‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Casts ‘Vikings’ Actor Laurence O’Fuarain In Leading Role

EXCLUSIVE: The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix’s prequel to its hit series based on the novels behind the popular videogame franchise, has locked its second leading actor.

Irish actor Laurence O’Fuarain, whose credits include Vikings, Game Of Thrones and Black 47, has landed the role of Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.

O’Fuarain joins Jodie Turner-Smith in the project. She’s playing Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician.

Set 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell the story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Declan de Barra will act as showrunner and executive producer on the six-part series, with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will also serve as executive producers.

O’Fuarain is represented by Lorraine Brennan Management (IRE), United Agents (UK), and Luber Roklin Management (USA).