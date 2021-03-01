‘The Walking Dead’: Michael James Shaw To Play Mercer In Upcoming Season 11

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be meeting a new character in the upcoming 11th and final season of The Walking Dead. Michael James Shaw (Blood & Treasure) has signed as a new series regular in AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series.

The studio isn’t revealing many details, other than Shaw will portray the popular character known as Mercer.

Rumors about Shaw’s casting as Mercer were ruminating amongst Walking Dead fans but now it’s official. The character of Mercer has a strong, badass presence with his Mr. T-esque haircut and red armor, which is a reflection of the power he has in the ranks. He first appeared in The Walking Dead comics in issue 177 and is known for his experience in the United States Marine Corps which easily enough to make him the leader of the Commonwealth military. In the comics, he becomes romantically involved with Juanita (aka Princess), who was introduced in season 10 and is played by Paola Lázaro.

Shaw will next be seen in Season 2 of the CBS series Blood & Treasure. On film, he’s known for his role as Marvel supervillain Corvus Glaive in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game. The Julliard trained actor’s additional television credits include Limitless, Bull, Constantine and Roots. He is repped by Atlas Artists and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.