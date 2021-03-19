‘The Walking Dead’ Meets ‘First We Feast’ In Food-Zombie Kickoff Of AMC Networks-Complex Networks Teaming

A new content partnership between AMC Networks and Complex Networks, billed as an effort to “leverage the strength of food and fandom” will start off with a focus on The Walking Dead.

The mash-up of the zombie show and Complex online food magazine First We Feast will yield an original series called Run The Dish. Each episode will feature “apocalypse-inspired dishes,” according to a press release, created by Complex celebrity chefs and talent from the Walking Dead universe. Specific talent and recipes have not yet been revealed.

The collaboration comes as AMC Networks is ramping up upfronts conversations with advertisers, looking for cross-platform options suited to a changing media landscape. The Walking Dead, AMC’s uber-franchise, is about to start a two-step wind-down, though that’s just for the mother-ship series. Extensions, spinoffs and various incarnations of the property will walk the Earth for some time to come.

After its planned upfront got wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, AMC Networks created Upfront Connect, a planning, content and information hub that has been updated for this year. The online resource offers buyers sizzle reels, trailers, full episodes and marketing information. The company is also making clients aware of the Content Room, its in-house branded entertainment agency. Its platform promotes brand integration opportunities across AMC, Sundance TV, BBCA, IFC and WE tv.

Complex Networks was formed from the acquisition of Complex Media through a joint venture by Verizon and Hearst. Its strong suit is popular culture and areas like food, fashion and music, and it has strong followings across YouTube and social media, with streaming adding new opportunities. Some of the best-known brands under the First We Feast banner are Hot Ones, The Burger Show and Tacos con Todo.

“We have original programming franchises that break through in popular culture and are focal points of vibrant and active fan communities,” said Kim Granito, EVP of AMC Networks’ Content Room and integrated marketing. “Through Complex Networks’ well-established culture pillars, we are able to extend our viewers’ relationships with these franchises in unexpected and highly entertaining ways. This is a powerful combination for our advertising partners to tap into.”

Edgar Hernandez, chief revenue officer of Complex Networks, said the companies will “create new content experiences that enable brand partners to go deep with our IP and fandoms.”