‘The Three Of Us’ CBS Comedy Pilot Releases Cast

The cast of CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot The Three of Us, led by Oliver Hudson, Malin Akerman and Brent Morin, has been released. The options on the actors in two 2020 CBS comedy pilots, The Three Of Us and the single-camera Ghosts, were up today. They were not exercised on the CBS/CBS Studios’ The Three Of Us while Ghosts was picked up to series this afternoon.

While it no longer has a cast attached to it, The Three Of Us will be in consideration when CBS makes their 2021-22 schedule decision in May. If CBS ultimately passes, CBS Studios is expected to shop the pilot, according to sources.

Written by Frank Pines, The Three of Us follows adult siblings — played in the pilot by Hudson, Akerman and Morin — who are children of divorce and must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage.

Pines executive produces with Fulwell 73’s Ben Winston, Jeff Grosvenor and James Corden. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Fulwell 73.