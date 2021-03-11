‘The Talk’ Host Sharon Osbourne Defends Piers Morgan, Others Condemn Him

The fallout from the Oprah Winfrey interview with Megan Markle and Prince Harry continues today, as opinions raged on both sides of the pro-Sussex and anti-Sussex aisle.

On Tuesday, The Talk host Sharon Osbourne defended UK TV host Pierce Morgan, who slammed Markle’s interview comments, saying he didn’t believe a word she said, and then got in a televised dust-up with colleague Alex Beresford. That ultimately led to him walking off and then resigning from his ITV show, Good Morning Britain.

Osbourne tweeted out her support of him.

“@piersmorgan I am with you,” Osbourne said. “I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

Morgan responded with gratitude. “When stuff like this happens, true friends run towards you, fake friends run away,” he tweeted. “I love Sharon Osbourne because she always stays true to herself. She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this – but did it anyway because it what she believes.”

Less charitable toward Morgan was actress and TV host Jameela Jamil, who claimed his prior conduct toward her pushed her to the brink of suicide, and Chelsea Handler, who had her own ax to grind.

“May we NEVER have to watch minorities have to go on mainstream news and have to *defend* their right to be treated with dignity and respect… ever again,” Jamil tweeted. “All while being screamed over by this man.”

Handler chimed in with a clip from her appearance on Morgan’s CNN show, criticizing his abilities.

“Some ass—-‘s get better. Some just stay the same. ⁦@piersmorgan”

But George Takei had the last word: “Pierce Morgan has apparently canceled himself. Cancel culture!”

