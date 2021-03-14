‘The Talk’ Goes On Brief Hiatus Amid Probe Into Heated Debate Involving Sharon Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: The Talk has canceled its live shows for tomorrow, Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16, Deadline has learned. The staff was notified today of the hiatus which comes on the heels of CBS on Friday launching an investigation into the heated exchange at the top of Wednesday’s episode.

Scheduled guests included Elizabeth Vargas (March 15) and Carly Pearce (March 16). The show is currently slated to return to originals Wednesday, March 17.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” CBS said in a statement Friday night. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review.”

During Wednesday’s episode of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne became emotional and combative during a discussion with her co-hosts about how her public support for Piers Morgan following his comments about Meghan Markle is being perceived. Sheryl Underwood noted that “while you are standing by you your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.” Among his most incendiary remarks, Morgan said he did not believe Markle’s suicidal thoughts.

“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” Osbourne said, before asking Underwood to be precise about how Morgan has been racist.

Following the broadcast, Osbourne tweeted an apology about the exchange to “anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused, or let down by what I said.” She added that she was “panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive.”