‘The Talk’ Hiatus Extended Through Next Week As CBS’ Probe Into Sharon Osbourne Controversy Continues

EXCLUSIVE: With the controversy ignited by last Wednesday’s episode of The Talk showing no signs of subsiding, the show’s unplanned hiatus is getting longer. I hear The Talk team tonight were informed that the show will remain dark at least through next week. No return date has been set.

The Talk was originally put on hiatus last Sunday for two days. The break was then extended, and The Talk was scheduled to come back with live shows this coming Tuesday, March 22.

A week ago, CBS launched an investigation into the heated exchange about race at the top of March 10 episode related to Piers Morgan and his statements about Meghan Markle which included pointed comments by Sharon Osbourne toward fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood.

Since then, there have been shocking new allegations against Osbourne that she had used racial slur towards former co-host/exec producer Julie Chen. Former The Talk co-host Holly Robinson Peete also claimed that Osborne had called her too “ghetto” to be on the show.

Osbourne has denied the claims and has gone on the offensive, publicly accusing CBS executives of being behind the Wednesday segment, which she calls “a setup.”

Osbourne had an outburst on March 10 when Underwood and co-host Elaine Welteroth quizzed her about her support for her friend Morgan following his attacks on Markle stemming from her and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview.

“While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist,” Underwood said. Among his most incendiary remarks, Morgan said he did not believe Markle’s suicidal thoughts.

“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” Osbourne said. She apologized for the exchange the next day on Twitter.

“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions,” CBS said last Friday. “We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary.”