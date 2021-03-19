Edgar Wright’s ‘The Sparks Brothers’ Gets Summer U.S. Release Date In Theaters

Focus Features said Friday that it is releasing Edgar Wright’s documentary The Sparks Brothers, about the influential indie electronica pop band Sparks, on June 18, 2021 in North American theaters.

Focus acquired the pic, which marks Wright’s docu-directing debut, after its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. On Thursday, the pic made a stop at SXSW with a screening and virtual Q&A with Wright along with brothers and bandmates Ron and Russell Mael.

The Sparks Brothers details the five-decade journey of the influential but often overlooked group that you might say is your favorite band’s favorite band, still drawing influential crowds to their shows. The pic, born out of Wright’s first encounter with Sparks as a kid watching them on UK show Top of the Pops, features interviews with the L.A. duo as well as fans Flea, Beck, Jack Antonoff, Jason Schwartzman and Neil Gaiman and others.

Wright, whose next pic is Focus’ upcoming Last Night in Soho, also produced the documentary with producing partner Nira Park via their Complete Fiction Pictures along with producers George Hencken and Complete Fiction’s Laura Richardson. The film was financed by MRC Non-Fiction.