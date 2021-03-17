‘The Sinner’: Alice Kremelberg Joins Season 4 Of USA Anthology Series As First New Cast Addition

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Kremelberg (The Trial Of the Chicago 7) has been tapped as a key series regular opposite Bill Pullman in the upcoming fourth season of USA Network’s crime anthology series The Sinner.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

She will play Percy Muldoon, a tough and charismatic young woman born into a prominent fishing family on Deer Island in Northern Maine. Having excelled in the largely male world of lobster fishing, Percy’s even-keeled demeanor is forever altered by a horrific tragedy that throws her life off course.

Little is known for the upcoming fourth installment of The Sinner, in which Pullman returns to reprise his role as Det. Harry Ambrose. On USA’s flagship drama series, he usually investigates crimes committed by unlikely culprits and attempts to uncover why they committed them.

Derek Simonds returns as showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak and Adam Bernstein. Production is scheduled to began in late April in Nova Scotia, Canada for a premiere later this year. UCP is the studio.

Kremelberg, who played Nicole Eckelcamp on Orange Is the New Black, is repped by Paradigm and Industry Entertainment.