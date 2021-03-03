‘The Simpsons’ Renewed For Seasons 33 & 34 By Fox

¡Ay, caramba! The longest-running primetime scripted series in television history keeps carrying on. Fox has renewed Emmy-winning The Simpsons for its 33rd and 34th seasons, taking the series to 2023 and a total of 757 episodes, both new records.

“Woo Hoo! With any luck the show will soon be older than I am,” noted Homer Simpson.

The Simpsons renewal follows similar two-season pickups for the other two tentpoles of Fox’s Sunday animation block last fall when the network renewed flagship Family Guy for Seasons 19 and 20 and the Emmy-winning Bob’s Burgers for a 12th and 13th season. All three shows come from 20th Television. This also marks a second consecutive two-year pickup for The Simpsons.

“My biggest move was in the very beginning when I decided to never uncross my fingers,” said executive producer James L. Brooks.

Added The Simpsons creator and executive producer Matt Groening, “Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time.”

This season, The Simpsons is averaging 7.0 million viewers across all platforms, marking a +146% lift from Live+same day. The Simpsons’ Season 32 premiere last September was its highest-rated return in five years, most-watched launch in six years and most-streamed premiere ever on Hulu and Fox Now.

“It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right,” said Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment. “Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate The Tracey Ullman Show. As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.’”

Fox is in the midst of a major expansion of its animation portfolio. The network has been using The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers as launching pads as well as a calling card to attract animation talent. Fox has seven animated series on this season: veterans The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers and sophomores Bless the Harts and Duncanville, joined by recently launched The Great North and the upcoming Housebroken. On deck for next season is a new Dan Harmon animated series.

The repeated renewals for Fox’s animated stalwarts underscores the continuing relationship between the network and 20th TV after the entities were separated by the $71.3 billion Disney deal.

“Original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic…there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe this genius comedy which continues to entertain viewers of all ages,” said Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Jim Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean lead a team of all-stars who hold such a high bar for themselves and leap over it with each spectacular episode. On behalf of everyone at our studio and the millions of fans of The Simpsons around the world, I want to thank our wonderful partners at Fox for making this a truly great day.”

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, The Simpsons exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Currently in its 32nd season, The Simpsons has won 34 Emmy Awards (including its 11th in 2019 for Outstanding Animated Program), 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards. It was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short The Longest Daycare. The series also has spawned a hit movie and a Universal Studios ride and was honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000.

The series will mark a landmark 700th episode Sunday, March 21.



The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.