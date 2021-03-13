‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’: Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood Among Six Cast In Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: Midori Francis (Dash & Lily), Gavin Leatherwood (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Christopher Meyer (Tell Me A Story), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Queenpins), Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (Give Me Liberty) and Renika Williams (Modern Love) are set as series regulars in The Sex Lives of College Girls, Mindy Kaling’s upcoming comedy series at HBO Max. They join previously announced Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott who star as four roommates and students at the prestigious New England Essex College.

Francis plays “Alicia,” Leatherwood portrays “Nico,” Meyer is “Canaan,” Paulino plays “Lila,” Spencer portrays “Jocelyn,” and Willams plays “Willow,” all students at Essex College.

Kaling and showrunner Justin Noble co-wrote the first episode and executive produce with Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Midori will next be seen starring in the Netflix feature Afterlife of the Party opposite Victoria Justice and appears as the female lead on Netflix series Dash and Lily </em. Her film credits include a breakout performance in Universal’s Good Boys. Midori is repped by One Entertainment, A3 and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Leatherwood was most recently seen starring as Nicholas Scratch in the Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He has also appeared on Grown-ish as well as NCIS. Leatherwood is repped by More/Medavoy Management, United Talent Agency, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Meyer’s credits include recurring roles on CBS All Access’ Tell Me A Story, Showtime’s The Affair, Freeform’s The Fosters, CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans and Fox’s Wayward Pines. He recently appeared opposite Jeffrey Wright and Ashton Sanders in the Netflix feature All Day and a Night directed by Joe Robert Cole. Meyer is repped by Pantheon, Strategic, Stride Management and attorney Chris Abramson.

Paulino graduated from Yale drama school this past spring. In addition to being part of the WB inaugural Actors in Training program, Paulino just completed filming her first feature Queenpins with Kristen bell. Sex Lives of College Girls is her first series. Paulino is repped by Authentic talent & Literary management, SDB Partners & Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Spencer received a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for her role as Tracy Holmes in the John Cassavetes award-winning film Give Me Liberty. The film premiered both at Sundance and Cannes Film Festivals. Spencer hosts her own weekly Instagram TV talk show called “The New Narrative” where she interviews guests with varying disabilities who are creating a new narrative for the disability community. She is repped by Gail Williamson at KMR Talent.

Williams will be seen in Season 2 of Amazon’s Modern Love opposite Dominique Fishback directed by Marta Cunningham. Her stage work includes an Off Broadway run of All the Natalie Portmans at MCC Theater and a starring role in People’s Light Theatre Company’s World Premiere of Mud Row and The Climb at Cherry Lane Theatre. She was a series regular on the web-series Placeholders opposite Teyonah Parris and Corey Hawkins. Williams is represented by Lasher Group and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson and Abramson.