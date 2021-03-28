‘The Seventh Day’, ‘Six Minutes To Midnight’ Bring More Light To Specialty Box Office

The Justin P. Lange-directed exorcism horror pic The Seventh Day possessed the specialty box office this weekend. Released by Vertical Entertainment on March 26 in select theaters and on digital platforms, the movie stars Guy Pearce, Vadhir Derbez and Stephen Lang, and scared up an estimated three-day gross of $67K on the specialty box office front.

Meanwhile, the Eddie Izzard and Judy Dench World War II-set thriller Six Minutes to Midnight opened in 145 theaters across the country for an estimated opening weekend gross of $56K. IFC Films also dropped the film on VOD where it managed to crack the top five on iTunes among recent Oscar nominees.

Speaking of Oscar contenders, Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari added more theaters across the country and added an estimated $275K as its cume inches closer to $2 million. Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman shed some theaters this weekend, earning an estimated $130K this weekend and will more than likely hit a cume of $6 million in the upcoming week.

In its second week out, City of Lies played on 443 screens to earn an estimated $118,148, bringing its cume to $500,378 while The Courier hit 1,641 screens after last week’s debut to earn approximately $1,043,560 to bring its cume to $3,481,267.

NEW RELEASES

The Seventh Day (Vertical Entertainment) – [159 Theaters] Weekend $67,0000; Average $419

Six Minutes to Midnight (IFC Films) – [145 Theaters] Weekend $56,000; Average $386

SECOND WEEKEND

City of Lies (Saban Films) – [443 Screens] Weekend $118,148; Average $267; Cume $500,378

The Courier (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) – [1,641 Screens] Weekend $1,043,560; Average $636; Cume $3,481,267

THIRD WEEKEND + HOLDOVERS



Boogie (Focus Features) [1,028 Theaters] Weekend $327,000; Average $318; Cume $3,808,000

Dutch (Faith Media Distribution) – [129 Theaters] Weekend $46,228; Average $359; Cume $323,168

Minari (A24) [912 Theaters] Weekend $275,000; Average $302; Cume $1,841,109

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – [733 Theaters] Weekend $130,000; Average $177; Cume $5,921,000

Wrong Turn (Saban Films) – [133 Screens] Weekend $91,517; Average $688; Cume $944,403