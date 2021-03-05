‘The Runaway Bunny’ Trailer: Tracee Ellis Ross Narrates HBO Max Animated Special Based On Classic Children’s Book

HBO Max has released a trailer and key art for The Runaway Bunny, an animated special based on the classic children’s book by Margaret Wise Brown. Tracee Ellis Ross narrates and performs an original lullaby by Brown in the special which premieres March 25 on HBO Max. The special also includes songs performed by Grammy-winning artists Mariah Carey, Kelly Rowland, Rosanne Cash, Ziggy Marley and Kimya Dawson, as well as Grammy nominees Rufus Wainwright and Michael Kiwanuka.

Originally published in 1942 by HarperCollins Publishers, the book has sold over 12 million copies and continues to enchant generations of children. The Runaway Bunny, through the use of hand-drawn animation, brings the illustrations of Clement Hurd and the poetry of Brown to animated life for the first time. Featuring a restless little bunny who dreams of leaving home, the film is an exploration of love and childhood. Woven throughout the story are songs that accompany the bunny on his imaginary, magical adventures into the world and back home to the comfort of his mother’s love.

The Runaway Bunny is produced and directed by Amy Schatz, whose work includes Goodnight Moon & Other Sleepytime Tales and the Classical Baby series, currently available on HBO MAX. Schatz’s productions have earned multiple Emmy, Directors Guild of America, Peabody and Parents’ Choice Awards, including a 2020 Emmy win for outstanding children’s program for We Are the Dream.