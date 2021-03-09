The Queen Responds To Meghan Markle’s Bombshell CBS Interview: “The Issues Raised, Particularly That Of Race, Are Concerning”

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement on behalf of the Queen commenting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell CBS interview.

The Palace has been under pressure all day to respond to claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and released a statement around 5.30PM UK time, revealing that Queen Elizabeth II is “saddened” to hear of their challenges.

She added: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

BREAKING: Buckingham Palace releases statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth following Prince Harry and Meghan's interview, saying, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan." https://t.co/6k5NR1em41 pic.twitter.com/TCekWLqQau — ABC News (@ABC) March 9, 2021

The unusual statement comes after Prince Harry and Markle dropped a series of bombs during their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, which was seen by 17 million people in America and 11.3M in the UK on ITV.

During the two-hour special, Markle revealed that she was questioned about her son’s skin color before he was born. The Sussex’s did not reveal the identity of the individual who made the remarks, but later told Winfrey that it was not the Queen or Prince Philip.

Other brutal moments included Markle revealing that she considered taking her own life because her mental health took such a battering during her time in the UK, while Prince Harry said his father, Prince Charles, stopped answering his calls at the height of their break from the royal family.

The Queen stopped short of announcing a formal investigation into the race remarks, despite Buckingham Palace pledging last week to look into allegations that Markle bullied her staff while she was in residence at Kensington Palace.