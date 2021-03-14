‘The Price Is Right’ Game During Operations Sees Doctors Investigated

A Michigan hospital system is investigating an alleged The Price is Right-style game during operations.

Although no one is shouting, “Come on down!” to start the game, social media photos have been posted of doctors playing a game segment called “Guess The Weight.”

In one of the Instagram posts, an account run by 35 obstetrics and gynecology residents training at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids shows a organ removed in a cancer operation.

“The other game we play in the OR is guess that weight,” one post said. “It applies to much more than just babies. As always, ‘Price is Right’ rules apply, so if you go over, then you’re out!”

A second post showed a doctor holding fibrous tissue as a patient lies on the operating table.

“Longest one wins! Good work,” the post said.

The Instagram account is now deleted.

“We were disappointed to learn that surgical images were posted on an Instagram account used by a group of residents and are taking steps to resolve this issue,” Spectrum Health said in a statement to WOOD-TV, which first reported the incident.

Bob Barker and Drew Carey could not be reached for comment.