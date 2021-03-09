‘The Powerpuff Girls’: Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron & Yana Perrault To Headline CW’s Live-Action Reboot Pilot

The CW has found its Powerpuff Girls. Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Descendants) and Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) are set as the leads in the network’s The Powerpuff Girls live-action pilot.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier and directed by Maggie Kiley based on the original Cartoon Network animated series created by Craig McCracken, The Powerpuff Girls follows the trio, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crimefighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Bennet will portray Blossom Utonium. Though she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, Blossom’s repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms.

Cameron will play Bubbles Utonium. Bubbles’ sweet-girl disposition won America’s hearts as a child. She still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She’s initially more interested inrecapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself.

Perrault is Buttercup Utonium. Buttercup was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.



The Powerpuff Girls is produced by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Cody and Mars executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Kiley. Erika Kennair produces.

Cameron won a Daytime Emmy for her role on Disney Channel’s Liv & Maddie. Her other credits include Disney’s Descendants and NBC’s Hairspray Live!. She’s repped by LBI, A3 Artists Agency, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson

Bennet is known for her role as Skye on all seven seasons of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She also recurred as Hailey on Nashville. She’s repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Perrault was most recently seen on Broadway in the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill. She is repped by Hudson Artists Agency.