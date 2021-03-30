‘The Peripheral’: Jack Reynor To Headline Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy’s Amazon Series

Jack Reynor is set as a lead opposite Chloë Grace Moretz and Gary Carr in The Peripheral, Amazon’s upcoming original series from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films.

The sci-fi thriller drama was created by Scott B. Smith. Based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson, it’s described as a dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.

The book centers on Flynne (Moretz) and her brother Burton (Reynor). In the novel, Burton, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps’ elite Haptic Recon force, is hired for a security job which takes place in what he thinks is cyberspace. When Flynne temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something that might have been murder.

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers are Smith, director Vincenzo Natali, Nolan and Joy, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban. Greg Plageman is executive producer and showrunner.

Reynor recently co-starred opposite Florence Pugh in A24’s Midsommar, directed by Ari Aster. He is currently co-starring in Anthony and Joe Russo’s Cherry opposite Tom Holland and in Season 2 of Amazon’s anthology series Modern Love. Reynor wrote and directed a short film, Bainne, starring Will Poulter, which won the Best First Short Drama Award at the Galway Film Festival. He also starred opposite Felicity Jones in On the Basis of Sex and in CBS All Access’ series Strange Angel.

Reynor is repped by WME and Macfarlane Chard.