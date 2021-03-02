‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’ Allison Janney, ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy & Ben Platt In Talks: Hot EFM Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Allison Janney, Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Annie Murphy and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt are circling The People We Hate at the Wedding. Emmy winner Claire Scanlon (Set It Up) is directing an adaptation of the Grant Ginder novel that is a character-driven wedding comedy that aspires to be a next-generation Four Weddings and a Funeral.

UTA Independent Film Group is introducing it today at the virtual European Film Market.

FilmNation is producing.

In the script by Bob’s Burgers’ Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin & Wendy Molyneux, the comedy focuses on a dysfunctional family that can’t seem to get along and get it together reluctantly reunites for a family wedding. As their many skeletons are wrenched from the closet, it turns out to be just what this singular family needs to reconnect.

