All Nine Seasons Of ‘The Office’ Currently Streaming For Free On Peacock

On Thursday, all 201 episodes of NBC’s The Office were made available to stream for free on Peacock, for a limited time.

The news came via Twitter, with star Kate Flannery appearing to promote an Office-themed social media challenge. “Oh my gosh,” she said. “This is gonna be huge.”

Running for nine seasons, between 2005 and 2013, the workplace comedy was a ratings smash for many years, claiming a Golden Globe, five Emmys and many more accolades. Since it wrapped, the show hasn’t faltered for diehard fans, as a go-to worthy of many repeat viewings.

For a number of years, The Office was available to stream on Netflix. But since January 1st of this year, it has been accessible online, exclusively on NBC’s service. The comedy will remain available for free viewing on Peacock through Wednesday, March 24.

Created by Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, based on a BBC mockumentary series of the same name, The Office examines the daily lives of an average group of American office workers, and the hijinks they get up to, amidst the tedium of their jobs. Steve Carell led the series, which also starred John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling and many more.