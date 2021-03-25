‘The O.C.’s Rachel Bilson & Melinda Clarke To Revisit Teen Drama For ‘Welcome To The OC, Bitches!’ Podcast At Kast Media

Summer Roberts and Julie Cooper are back in Orange County as Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke will revisit the popular Fox teen Drama for Welcome To The OC, Bitches!, a podcast from Kast Media.

Kast media partenred with The O.C. actresses to launch the podcast, where they will break down an episode of the teen drama every week. Set to release on April 27, Welcome To The OC, Bitches! will consist of more than 100 episodes and feature a variety of guests – from former cast members like Peter Gallagher, to series creator Josh Schwartz, to sociologists who will explain how the Fox drama’s lasting impact.

“I’m so excited to be doing this podcast with Mindy. I think everyone could use a little light and laughter after the year we have endured. Going back and watching all of these episodes has been so fun and I can’t wait to talk about it all, my own personal experiences as well as others involved with the show. From behind the camera, to the makeup trailer to the faces on screen, I hope you will all tune in and come with us back to the OC,” said Bilson.

“The OC was an undeniable cultural milestone, and this show is an opportunity to look back at that moment in time alongside two of the most iconic personalities from the original series. This will be the watch-party we could only have dreamt of,” added Colin Thomson, CEO of Kast Media.

While The O.C. stars will revisit their days on screen for the audio series, Fox’s Michael Thorn told Deadline back in 2020 that a The O.C. revival is highly unlikely.

“The O.C. will not happen despite my deep passion for it to come back. No one is available, unfortunately. I would be lying if I said ‘I didn’t ask’ every June,” Thorn said during the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour.

The drama, which was created by Gossip Girl’s Josh Schwartz, ran for four seasons on Fox from 2003 and 2007. Produced by Warner Bros TV in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision and College Hill Pictures, the show revolved around Ryan Atwood, played by Ben McKenzie, a troubled but gifted young man who is adopted by Peter Gallagher’s Sandy Cohen and Kelly Rowan’s Kirsten Cohen. He and his foster brother Seth, played by Adam Brody, spend much of the series navigating relationships with the likes of Summer Roberts, played by Rachel Bilson and Marissa Cooper, played by Mischa Barton.

Welcome To The O.C., Bitches! will be available to stream on a number of podcast platforms and each episode will also be available on YouTube. CAA brokered the deal on behalf of Bilson. Bilson is also represented by Carrabino Management and Morris Yorn.

Listen to the trailer here.