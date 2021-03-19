The Nacelle Company Brings Ched Raymundo Aboard As SVP Acquisitions & Strategy

The Nacelle Company has set former Discovery Channel exec Ched Raymundo as SVP Acquisitions & Strategy, tasked with accelerating its content acquisitions and distribution across the dozens of platforms worldwide.

She’ll be based at the Burbank headquarters of Nacelle, which is behind such series as Down to Earth with Zac Efron, The Toys That Made Us and The Movie That Made Us.

Raymundo recently was manager of program sales and acquisitions at Discovery Inc., where she facilitated the partnership with the Nacelle Company that led to the hit Netflix docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron. She also oversaw acquisition deals for Mysterious Planet, Auto/Biography, the film Indivisible and more.

Raymundo also served in similar roles at the New Zealand-based production company NHNZ, 3Net and Principal Media.

“We’re thrilled to have Ched joining the Nacelle team,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, founder and CEO of The Nacelle Company, to whom Raymundo reports. “Her vast knowledge and experience in the industry will bolster our distribution system and help expand our overall reach worldwide.”

Added Raymundo: “Nacelle is rapidly expanding, and I’m thrilled to be part of the company’s growth plans. This is the best time to be an IP owner and producer, as more and more platforms open up both domestic and international looking for unique programs. Nacelle’s focus on escapism through comedy and pop culture hits a very broad audience, and I’m excited to be working with Brian and the team in bringing more of these to different media touch points worldwide.”