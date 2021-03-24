Wild LAPD Crime Book ‘The Lazarus Files’ Being Adapted For TV By Michelle Dean, Bill Dubuque, Kristen Campo & Matthew McGough For Endeavor Content & Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: The Act creator Michelle Dean is to adapt a dark story about a cold case murder and its connection to the LAPD.

Deadline understands that Endeavor Content and Anonymous Content have acquired the rights to Matthew McGough’s book The Lazarus Files: A Cold Case Investigation in a competitive situation and will team up in a co-studio deal.

Dean will write the adaptation, which will be exec produced by Ozark co-creator Bill Dubuque, Truth Be Told and The L Word: Generation Q exec producer Kristen Campo. Author McGough will also exec produce with Anonymous Content’s Nicole Romano and Kevin Cotter will oversee for the True Detective and Dickinson producer.

The Lazarus Files, which was published in April 2019 by Henry Holt and Co, tells the story of one of the most infamous, disturbing murder cases in LAPD history, which remained unsolved until DNA evidence implicated a shocking suspect – Stephanie Lazarus, a detective within the LAPD’s own ranks.

McGough, an investigative journalist who also served as a writer and legal consultant for NBC’s Law & Order, met and interviewed Lazarus in 2008, when she was a well-respected detective in the LAPD’s Art Theft Detail.

A year later, Lazarus was arrested for a cold case murder she had committed 23 years earlier. McGough researched not only the murder, but also the LAPD’s cover-up and its systemic failure to investigate one of their own. He spent nine years reporting on the case and writing The Lazarus Files.

McGough previously wrote Bat Boy: Coming of Age with the New York Yankees, his memoir about working as a batboy for the famed baseball team that became the basis for CBS drama Clubhouse.

McGough is represented by UTA, Alex Kohner at Morris Yorn, and Andrew Blauner at Blauner Books Literary. Dean is represented by WME, Kaplan Perrone and attorney Lev Ginsburg. Dubuque is represented by CAA and Zero Gravity Management. Campo is represented by WME.