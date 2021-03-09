‘The Late Show’ To Mark Covid Anniversary With Friday Show Featuring Dr. Fauci

Skip to main content
Stephen Colbert is the latest late-night host to mark the year-anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Late Show will air a special Friday night show on Friday March 12 – the one-year anniversary of the CBS show’s last show from the Ed Sullivan Theater.

On March 12, 2020, the show suspended production due to the pandemic with Colbert’s last “normal” show featuring him delivering his monologue and interviewing his guest Dr. Sanjay Gupta in an empty theater with only the show’s staff and crew in the audience.

The show returned to air on March 30, produced from Colbert’s home and did eventually return to the studio on Aug. 10, albeit on a smaller set. The show has produced 167 episodes remotely during this time, 13 of them live.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will join Colbert as his guest, marking his first Late Show appearance.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is exec produced by Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.

It comes as Jimmy Kimmel Live! is set to air its own special episode on Thursday March 11 to mark the anniversary of what the comedian calls the country’s “national incarceration”.

